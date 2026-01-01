(LISTEN): Columbia’s city council will meet just once in July, due to renovations of council chambers

Monday evening’s Columbia city council meeting is canceled, due to renovations of the council chambers.

City spokesman Christopher Ave says construction is continuing at city hall. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke to 939 the Eagle News recently, noting the old part of city hall was built in 1901 and that the “new” part was built in 2010:

“And so obviously the technology that we took from actually the old chambers and put in the new chambers is way old. And it needs to be updated and we want to make our meetings more accessible for people who can’t come to city hall”

Columbia city council members discuss city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed budget at city hall on September 15, 2025 (file photo courtesy of city of Columbia)

Mayor Buffaloe says city hall conference rooms that host council work sessions and commission meetings are also being upgraded to improve streaming capabilities.

Columbia’s city council will only meet once this month, on Monday July 20.

What’s next: Columbia’s city council does not meet Monday evening. Their next meeting is on Monday July 20.