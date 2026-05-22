(LISTEN): Columbia’s city manager getting closer to decision on communications director position

Look for Columbia’s city manager to make a decision in June on the city’s communications director position.

City manager De’Carlon Seewood spoke to 939 the Eagle News after this week’s Allegiant ceremony at Columbia Regional Airport:

“I’m hoping that I’ll be able to make an announcement for a director in the next couple of weeks,” Mr. Seewood says.

The three finalists for Columbia’s communications director position are University of Missouri director of media relations/public affairs Christopher Ave, University of Missouri Extension marketing/communications director Rob Jones and Missouri Office of Administration (OA) public information officer Shayne Martin. The city held a meet and greet for the public with the three finalists in May.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered his state of the city address in May at city hall (May 22, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Mr. Seewood has pushed for the hiring of a communications director, saying if the city doesn’t tell its story, someone else will. Mr. Seewood has said that strong public communication would allow the city to control the narrative regarding its mission and achievements.

What’s next: Under Columbia’s charter, city manager Seewood will make the decision on Columbia’s communications director position. He hopes to make it in the next few weeks.