Columbia’s police chief encourages you to make an informed decision about August’s Proposition One, which is a proposed one percent sales/use tax for public safety.

Columbia police say the January 3, 2026 carjacking and shots fired incident happened at the Shoppes at Stadium (January 3, 2026 file photo courtesy of Columbia Police Twitter page)

Police chief Jill Schlude says she and Columbia Fire Department chief Brian Schaeffer had to tell residents what their needs are:

“And even if it’s no, at least people have some awareness of what we’re trying to do and what the plan is. And if we have to gather ourselves together and come up with a different plan and come back, that’s what we get paid to do,” Chief Schlude says.

Columbia Fire Department (CFD) personnel used ropes and other special equipment to make a rescue at Capen Park (March 31, 2026 file photo courtesy of CFD Facebook page)

Chief Schlude, Chief Schaeffer and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke to a standing-room only audience at Friday’s Pachyderm meeting at Dickey’s BBQ Pit.

The Columbia Professional Firefighters group supports the measure, saying passage of Proposition One will help ensure that there are enough firefighters and police to respond quickly when emergencies happen.

Columbia’s police chief says a new police headquarters is planned, if voters approve Proposition One in August. Chief Schlude tells the audience that CPD will locate in the former IBM building on Lemone Industrial if the measure passes. The current Columbia police station downtown is 93 years old. The chief tells 939 the Eagle that there’s a night and day difference between that building and the police station in Lawrence, Kansas:

“You know a modern police facility. Not only does it fit a police operation like everyone would think of a police operation, but it also is a work space for the employees there that they can come in and I think be proud of and feel like they are being supported. And that’s just what I want to duplicate here,” Chief Schlude says.

Columbia Police respond to a triple shooting that included one death at the Greens apartments on Clark lane on January 4, 2026 (file photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says if voters approve Proposition One, $38-million would be generated annually and that there would be 50 additional police officers and 40 additional firefighters over four years.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke at Friday’s Pachyderm forum at Dickey’s BBQ Pit (July 17, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Columbia’s mayor describes Proposition One as extremely important. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke at Friday’s Pachyderm forum at Dickey’s BBQ Pit. The mayor spoke to 939 the Eagle after the presentation:

“We can no longer find any additional like cuts around everything. It’s really about the fact that the city has not kept up with the growth in our services in providing for police and fire,” the mayor says.

Mayor Buffaloe tells the audience that Columbia had about 80,000 residents in 1998. The population now is about 130,000. The city has also added more than 15 square miles of coverage area since 2000.

Some opponents of the Proposition One tax proposal in the audience say they support adding more police and fire positions but want the city to reduce spending in other areas.

The city has launched a new website aimed at providing residents with detailed information on Proposition One.