(LISTEN): Columbia’s Memorial Day parade organizer focusing on Gold Star families

While U.S. Army Specialist Sterling Wyatt’s name is on the Columbia Post Office and on a park sign, his mother wants to give attention to other Gold Star families in Columbia/Boone County.

A total of 587 flags fly at the Avenue of Flags in Centralia for the 4th of July (June 30, 2023 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener Ann Offutt)

Sherry Wyatt is the chair and founder of the Gold Star Memorial Day parade, which takes place on Memorial Day at 10 am downtown. Ms. Wyatt tells 939 the Eagle News that the parade will feature Gold Star families of Boone County as grand marshals:

“But I also want to recognize those other families. You know, the Fingar’s, the Fitzmorris’, the Lee’s, Farnen’s. Those families have suffered the same loss as we have,” Ms. Wyatt says.

She also mentions the Anderson family, the Connor family and the Sadell family.

Columbia will have a Memorial Day parade for the first time since 2019. Sherry and Randy Wyatt and other Gold Star parents have organized the Gold Star Memorial Day parade. Ms. Wyatt tells 939 the Eagle that anyone can be in the parade, where citizens can show respect:

“Dance groups, scouts, school groups, FFA, you name it. You are welcome to be in this parade because our warriors live and die for our community,” Wyatt says.

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse monuments, after the parade.