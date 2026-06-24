(LISTEN): Columbia’s police chief wants voters to make an informed decision on August’s Proposition One

Columbia voters will cast ballots in August on Proposition One, a proposed one percent sales/use tax for public safety.

Columbia Police say two people were shot at the Greens apartments on Clark lane on June 24, 2026 (file photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

Police chief Jill Schlude has been speaking at numerous forums across Columbia about Proposition One. She tells 939 the Eagle that the vote will take them in one direction or the other:

“We’re really good at making the best out of what we have. But I think it was really important and I know the timing … you know there’s a lot of questions about the timing. But from (Columbia fire) Chief (Brian) Schaeffer and I perspective, we had to at least tell people what we think the need is,” Chief Schlude says.

A Columbia firefighter rescues a dog named “Bear” from a partially frozen residential pond (December 16, 2025 file photo courtesy of CFD’s Skyler Clark)

The Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) and the Columbia Professional Firefighters group back the measure, saying passage of Proposition One will help ensure that there are enough firefighters and police to respond quickly when emergencies happen. Proposition One supporters say Columbia has grown by more than 15 square miles since 2000, resulting in more calls for police and fire.

Columbia’s police chief encourages you to make an informed decision on Proposition One. Police chief Schlude spoke to 939 the Eagle after a recent forum at Dickey’s BBQ Pit:

“There’s so much bad information on the internet that if they come and talk to us, I’ll answer all their questions. They may not like the answers and that’s okay. We just want people to make informed votes,” Chief Schlude.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says $38-million annually would be generated, if voters approve Proposition One. The city plans to add 50 police officers and 40 additional firefighters over four years.

Here is how Proposition One reads on your August ballot:

“Shall the municipality of Columbia, Missouri impose an additional citywide sales tax at a rate of one percent, solely for the purpose of providing revenues to improve public safety for the city, which shall be limited to expenditures on equipment, salaries and benefits, and facilities for police and fire departments?”