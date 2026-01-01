(LISTEN): Columbia’s popular Shelter fountains have been turned on

You know it’s spring when the fountains at Shelter Insurance’s headquarters on Columbia’s West Broadway have been turned on.

The popular Shelter fountains near West Broadway in Columbia have been turned on (April 2026 photo courtesy of Shelter Insurance’s Brad Johnson)

Shelter Insurance president Rockne Corbin mentioned the fountains during his Wednesday presentation to business leaders and elected officials during the Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting:

“Our community loves those fountains. Our employees love coming to see those fountains and I love looking at those things outside my window. So it’s a fun thing to get to see turned on this time of year,” Mr. Corbin tells 939 the Eagle.

The popular Shelter fountains near West Broadway in Columbia have been turned on (April 2026 photo courtesy of Shelter Insurance’s Brad Johnson)

The chief executive officer of the eighth-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County says they love being part of this community. Shelter Insurance President Corbin spoke to 939 the Eagle Wednesday, after addressing the Columbia REDI board:

“Whether it’s our fountain that we’re turning on or the gardens that people walk through, it’s important to us to have a vibrant, thriving community. And just so excited about the trajectory that Columbia is on because it really provides a robust community for all of our employees and those who support our employees to be around,” says Mr. Corbin.

Shelter Insurance has more than 1,100 employees in Columbia/Boone County. Mr. Corbin tells 939 the Eagle that about 1,000 employees work daily at Shelter’s headquarters on West Broadway.