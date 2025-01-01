(LISTEN): Construction of Boone County Sheriff’s regional law enforcement training center to be done by October

Boone County’s presiding commissioner says the county’s finances remain strong.

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick (photo courtesy of the Boone County commission website)

Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick (D) joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” Mr. Kendrick tells listeners that the county projected two percent growth in sales tax this year:

“Year to date end of July we were at roughly 1.8 percent, so slightly below for general fund. But that use tax fund, the consolidated use tax continues to drive us,” Mr. Kendrick says.

Boone County’s annual budget is about $100-million and the county has about 500 full-time employees.

The Boone County Sheriff’s regional law enforcement training center in Columbia is expected to be done by late October (August 2025 photo courtesy of Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick’s Facebook page)

Meantime, construction of the new multi-million dollar Boone County Sheriff’s regional law enforcement training center in Columbia is expected to be done by this fall. Commissioner Kenrick discussed the issue during the “CEO Roundtable” interview:

“They’re in there putting up drywall now and I think really starting to finish out the interior. The expected completion is they’re hoping for the end of October, which is good,” says Commissioner Kendrick.

The new law enforcement training center will serve law enforcement and first responders in Boone County and statewide. It will include a 160-seat training room, an indoor tactical gun range, an area for school resource officer training and a large indoor “warehouse” area for traffic stop training.

You can listen to Fred Parry’s full interview with Commissioner Kendrick here.