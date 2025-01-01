(LISTEN): COU officials see United Airlines coming back to Columbia; they’re also optimistic about Denver

Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) manager sees United Airlines returning to COU, and he’s also optimistic about flights resuming between Columbia and Denver.

Then-Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks at the ribbon-cutting for Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million terminal (October 18, 2022 file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

COU staff members have been working with airlines to try to restore air service to Denver. Airport manager Michael Parks joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program:

“You know Denver was very successful prior to COVID coming in. You know we were even looking at adding a second Denver route. That was flying on the 50-passenger jet is what we currently had with United Airlines. I do see United coming back,” Mr. Parks says.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Columbia a $1-million grant for the restoration or reinstatement of air service to Denver. Mr. Parks also tells listeners that it’s hard to get an additional flight.

An American Eagle plane from American Airlines at Columbia Regional Airport (March 12, 2022 file photo courtesy of COU airport manager Michael Parks)

American Airlines currently offers daily flights from Columbia to both Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth.

An outside view of the $23-million terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (2025 photo courtesy of COU manager Michael Parks)

The Columbia Regional Airport (COU) manager also says COU’s passenger numbers have rebounded after the 2020 COVID pandemic. Mr. Parks tells Mr. Parry that 2019 was the busiest year ever at COU. Mr. Parks says 135,000 passengers departed Columbia Regional Airport that year. United Airlines was still offering flights in 2019, then COVID hit:

“Fast forward to last year, we just went over 100,000 passengers flying out, So 200,000 passengers for the year. With that, that’s only American Airlines,” Parks says.

Mr. Parks also discussed the Airport Drive improvements from Route H to the new terminal, as well as signage enhancements. He also discussed airport parking lot improvements. You can listen to the full interview between host Fred Parry and Mr. Parks here.