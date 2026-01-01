(LISTEN): COU sees record passenger numbers in June; Columbia Regional is nation’s fastest-growing airport

Allegiant’s new flights from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Florida and new COU nonstop service to Charlotte on American Airlines have helped produce a new passenger record at COU in June.

Columbia Airport advisory board chair Randa Rawlins speaks at the COU press conference about Charlotte (December 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia)

Columbia businessman Matt Jenne of the Airport advisory board made the announcement at Wednesday’s Columbia REDI board meeting. Airport manager Michael Parks is pleased:

“So we have already received the numbers back from American. We’re anticipating the numbers from Allegiant and United soon. As soon as we get those totals, we already know that we will be setting a new record. As soon as we have those numbers, we’ll do a press release,” Mr. Parks says.

Matt Jenne describes Michael Parks as COU’s “heart and soul.” Mr. Parks tells 939 the Eagle that he looks forward to a long-term partnership with the three airlines serving COU: American, United and Allegiant.

A United Airlines plane at Columbia Regional Airport (June 2026 photo courtesy of airport manager Michael Parks)

Mr. Jenne, who owns Addison’s and Sophia’s, is thrilled with the new numbers. He tells the Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board that the massive growth has been gradual and all at once. COU manager Parks agrees with that assessment:

“I think Matt did a great job of saying this took everybody, right. This took the entire region’s support to show the airlines that they could depend on people in mid-Missouri to support those flights. And really that’s what we’re seeing now is we’re seeing full airplanes,” says Mr. Parks.

Allegiant Airlines began nonstop service from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Destin on June 5, 2026 (file photo courtesy of Allegiant’s Twitter page)

Columbia Regional Airport is the nation’s fastest-growing airport. Business leaders at the REDI board meeting are thrilled with COU’s new passenger numbers.

Mr. Parks tells 939 the Eagle that he has regular conversations with their current airline partners and potential new partners to ensure that mid-Missouri has the routes to meet our needs.

What’s next: Mr. Parks expects to receive exact numbers in about a week. He will issue a press release at that time.