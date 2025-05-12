(LISTEN): Dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation is involved in efforts to keep Chiefs and Royals in the Show-Me State

We now know that powerful northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is involved in the effort to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) stands near the Gold Star monument at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Mr. Graves is the dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation (May 12, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

U.S. Rep.. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) traveled to the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on Monday to meet with Governor Mike Kehoe. The Tarkio Republican spoke to 939 the Eagle News after his meeting ended with the governor and confirms that was one of the topics they discussed:

“And coming up with a good package to incentivize, making sure that they stay in Missouri. And so we’re working on that, yeah,” Graves says.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is the dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation (2024 file photo courtesy of Chairman Graves’ office)

Some Kansas lawmakers have been trying to lure the Chiefs and Royals to the Sunflower State. Congressman Graves’ district includes a large section of the Kansas City metro. His sprawling district also includes Audrain, Randolph and Chariton counties in the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area. Keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri has also been something that Missouri House Speaker Dr. Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) has emphasized.

Mr. Graves is the dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation. He is currently in his 13th term and chairs the powerful U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Mr. Graves served in the Missouri Legislature from 1993 to 2000, in both the House and Senate. He tells 939 the Eagle that he has many positive memories of his service in Jefferson City:

“It’s always good to come back to Jefferson City. And I’ve got a lot of friends here still and it’s good to see them. I do miss my friends,” Graves says.

Congressman Graves tells 939 the Eagle that he discussed several topics with Governor Kehoe, including the Chiefs/Royals issue and the massive $2.8 billion I-70 expansion and rebuilding project.