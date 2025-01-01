(LISTEN): Deteriorating former hotel in Jefferson City is an eyesore and should be torn down, mayor says

Jefferson City’s mayor describes the deteriorating former Ramada Inn and Truman Hotel near Highway 54 as an eyesore, and says the time to act is now.

This is the inside of the deteriorating former Ramada Inn in Jefferson City (file photo courtesy of Jefferson City spokeswoman Molly Bryan)

Mayor Ron Fitzwater tells 939 the Eagle News that he supports an agreement with private property owners to expedite the building’s demolition:

“It’s a very historic piece of property but it’s past its useful life. I’ve been working on it since I’ve been in city council. We think we’ve got an agreement with the owners of the property to invest a little bit of money from the city to help get that problem solved for our city,” Mayor Fitzwater says.

He also says it’s about protecting residents, supporting the city’s public safety staff and improving the impression visitors get when they drive through the Capital City.

The issue goes before Jefferson City’s council in February. The mayor emphasizes the property is an eyesore:

“I mean it’s a great developol property, but we’ve got to get it in a state where it can be developed. So I know there’s pros and cons of doing it, but we’ve tried not to push projects forward. We’re trying to check things off and do what’s appropriate for the citizens. And we just feel like this is a good opportunity,” says Mayor Fitzwater.

The proposed agreement with Oracle Enterprises, the private property owner, calls for demolition to begin soon, if the council approves it in February.

Jefferson City’s Ramada Inn at one time hosted the “Cardinal Caravan” and “Taste of Jefferson City.” It’s also one of the first places that Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel spoke at when he was hired for the 2001 season.

The “Jefferson City News-Tribune” reports the hotel was built in 1964.