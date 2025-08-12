(LISTEN): Every available Missouri state trooper to patrol roadways/waterways throughout Labor Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation CARE throughout the long Labor Day weekend.

CARE stands for crash awareness and reduction effort. Highway Patrol Sergeant Kyle Green tells 939 the Eagle that Operation CARE is a program designed to promote safe driving along with extra visibility:

“We’re going to have a lot of people on I-70, U.S. 63 and the other major highways throughout the Troop F area. And we are going to be as visible as possible to help promote safe driving and address those issues where we see them,” Sgt. Green says.

Sergeant Green says speed, inattention and impaired driving are the leading causes of traffic crashes. The Patrol says 17 motorists died and another 498 were injured in more than 1,000 crashes during Missouri’s 2024 Labor Day holiday.

Sergeant Green says troopers will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt and impaired driving laws, in addition to helping motorists:

“You know if individuals are out there speeding or distracted on their phones or driving in a careless and imprudent manner, those are the types of things that we’re going to be looking at. Obviously our goal is for everybody to make it to their destination safely,” says Green.

The Patrol’s 2025 Labor Day holiday counting period begins at 6 pm tomorrow (Friday) and runs through 11:59 pm on Labor Day Monday.