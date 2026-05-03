(LISTEN): Fast-growing COR Development involved in numerous key projects in mid-Missouri

A three-year-old company called COR Development is building or has built numerous projects in Columbia, Boone County and mid-Missouri.

COR stands for Coil, Orscheln and Riordan. COR Development member Randy Coil, who founded Coil Construction in 1975, says one of the projects is Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s facility in Boonville:

“They needed a place more central to be able to distribute up and down I-70, north and south on (Highway) 63,” Mr. Coil says.

A Logboat employee pours a beverage in 2026 (photo courtesy of Logboat Brewing Company Facebook page)

Mr. Coil says Arkansas Electric Cooperative provides materials and supplies for local cooperatives like Boone Electric. COR Development is also involved in building Logboat’s planned new taproom at Nifong and State Farm Parkway.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) director Kurt Schaefer and others at Mizzou’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Radioisotope Science Center in south Columbia (May 14, 2026 photo courtesy of Missouri DNR Twitter)

The founder of Columbia’s Coil Construction says Columbia is the fastest-growing municipality in Missouri, citing U.S. Census statistics. COR Development, which stands for Coil, Orscheln and Riordan. Mr. Coil joined host Fred Parry this weekend on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”:

“We’ve got a very educated population. We have, I think the median age in Columbia now is 29-and-a-half years old,” says Coil.

COR Development member Randy Coil founded Columbia’s Coil Construction in 1975 (photo courtesy of COR Development’s website)

COR Development is involved in building ABK Biomedical in Ashland and built EquipmentShare’s distribution center on North Rangeline, the former OTSCON facility.

You can hear Fred’s full interview with Mr. Coil and with COR Development managing member Nicholas Orscheln here.

What we know: COR Development continues to be involved in numerous projects in mid-Missouri, including ABK Biomedical in Ashland, Columbia’s former OTSCON facility and Logboat’s planned new taproom in Columbia.

What’s next: Logboat Brewing plans to open the new taproom at Columbia’s Nifong and State Farm Parkway in 2027. Construction continues in that area. You can see the Coil Construction and COR Development signs at that busy intersection.