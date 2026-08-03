(LISTEN): First responders say new south Columbia ambulance station will help reduce response times

Columbia-based Boone Health officials are joining fire and EMS officials in touting the importance of a new ambulance station in fast-growing south Columbia.

The new Boone Health ambulance station #12 is located at 5801 South Route K in Columbia (August 3, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Boone Health president Brady Dubois and others spoke at Monday’s ceremony at the new ambulance station, which is in the 5800 block of South Route K (South Providence road). That is south of Rock Bridge high school. President Dubois tells the audience that response times are critical:

“Every second matters and where EMS teams are able to start from can mean the difference between life and death. So being able to be close to where folks need care is important, and this just helps expands that coverage,” Mr. Dubois says.

He says the new ambulance station means faster response times of four to five minutes. He says Boone Health is excited to be at the new EMS location, adding that their mission is to be there for mid-Missourians.

Boone Health president Brady Dubois spoke at Monday’s ceremony at the new ambulance station (August 3, 2026 photo courtesy of Boone Health’s Facebook page)

EMS officials are praising the importance of a new ambulance station in fast-growing south Columbia. Boone Health Emergency Medical Services chief Josh Peak spoke at Monday’s dedication ceremony at the facility. Mr. Peak describes the new ambulance station as a strategic investment in emergency medical care and the community they are privileged to serve daily:

“By positioning resources closer to where they are needed, this base will help reduce response times and improve our ability to get life-saving care to patients when every minute matters,” he says.

Boone County Fire Protection District chief Doug Westhoff also spoke at the ceremony and touts the new ambulance station’s importance. Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped cut the ribbon.