(LISTEN): Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri saw a 10-year high for need earlier this year

Residents in Columbia, Jefferson City and across the listening area are having a more difficult time being able to afford groceries.

The food bank market, which is operated by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, gives residents an opportunity to receive milk and nutritious food (November 11, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The need for assistance has been increasing in the 32 counties served by the Columbia-based Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Food bank president and chief executive officer Lindsay Lopez tells 939 the Eagle that there’s an even bigger need for children:

“One in seven Missouri residents is considered food insecure and for children, that figure is one in five. So it really speaks to the fact that the need is growing,” Ms. Lopez says.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is headquartered in Columbia and serves 32 counties (2024 photo courtesy of food bank spokeswoman Lauren Jaworski)

Officials at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri are seeing more and more residents needing help with groceries across their 32-county service area. President Lopez notes the Food Bank Market opened on Columbia’s Business Loop last November. It’s much more visible than the previous central pantry on Columbia’s Big Bear:

“We served in July of 2024 12,555 neighbors, and that represented a 10-year high, comparing with the number of people being served at the former central pantry (on Columbia’s Big Bear),” Lopez says.

The 18th annual 939 the Eagle/Commerce Bank one-for-one holiday food drive to benefit the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is next Wednesday (December 18) from 6 am to 6 pm at Columbia Mall. All of our Zimmer mid-Missouri stations will be broadcasting live throughout the day. You can find more information about the event here.