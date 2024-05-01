(LISTEN): Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host Columbia city council retreat

Columbia’s city council will be discussing communications and the budget process during Friday morning’s council retreat at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Vandiver.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood (2023 file photo courtesy of city spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

City manager De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle they’ll also discuss some budget priorities for the city:

“It’s an opportunity for the council members to come together and just talk about how they work well together. We’ll talk about some budget priorities. We’ll talk about how we can partner well with each other just to make sure that we’re moving the city forward,” Mr. Seewood says.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Vandiver is hosting Friday’s council retreat. Mr. Seewood appreciates everything the Food Bank does in the community:

“They’re a great partner for us. So it’s an exciting time,” says Seewood.

The council will also discuss council-manager government during Friday morning’s retreat, which begins at 9. The agenda also says they’ll revisit communication expectations. You can view the full council agenda here.