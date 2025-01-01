Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

(LISTEN): Food, music and games planned for Jefferson City’s Backyard BBQ bash on Tuesday

backyard bbq bash logo final 002

The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) is hoping for good weather and a good turnout for Tuesday’s third annual Backyard BBQ Bash in Jefferson City.

bbq (002)
The third annual Backyard BBQ Bash is Tuesday June 3 at 5:30 pm at the Millbottom in Jefferson City (graphic courtesy of CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz)

CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz tells 939 the Eagle that MFA Oil will be grilling pork steaks:

“It’s $35. With that you get a pork steak dinner with sides, two drink tickets and you get an evening with music, games and there’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mr. Tritz says.

Tuesday’s Backyard BBQ Bash is at 5:30 pm at the Millbottom on West Main. Tritz says Trinity Lutheran Church volunteers will be making cheesy potatoes:

“They’re potatoes with a lot of cheese and things like that in them. They’re delicious,” says Tritz.

The event will also include a pie-eating contest, a golf simulator and axe throwing. Proceeds will benefit foster, adoptive and kinship families in Columbia, Jefferson City and throughout mid-Missouri.

The CMFCAA’s vision is to build loving families and improve the future for children by breaking the cycle of abuse, neglect and poverty.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer