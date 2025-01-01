(LISTEN): Food, music and games planned for Jefferson City’s Backyard BBQ bash on Tuesday

The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) is hoping for good weather and a good turnout for Tuesday’s third annual Backyard BBQ Bash in Jefferson City.

The third annual Backyard BBQ Bash is Tuesday June 3 at 5:30 pm at the Millbottom in Jefferson City (graphic courtesy of CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz)

CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz tells 939 the Eagle that MFA Oil will be grilling pork steaks:

“It’s $35. With that you get a pork steak dinner with sides, two drink tickets and you get an evening with music, games and there’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mr. Tritz says.

Tuesday’s Backyard BBQ Bash is at 5:30 pm at the Millbottom on West Main. Tritz says Trinity Lutheran Church volunteers will be making cheesy potatoes:

“They’re potatoes with a lot of cheese and things like that in them. They’re delicious,” says Tritz.

The event will also include a pie-eating contest, a golf simulator and axe throwing. Proceeds will benefit foster, adoptive and kinship families in Columbia, Jefferson City and throughout mid-Missouri.

The CMFCAA’s vision is to build loving families and improve the future for children by breaking the cycle of abuse, neglect and poverty.