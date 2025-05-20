(LISTEN): Former Missouri Governor Bond praised by both sides of the aisle during state memorial service

A standing-room only audience turned out Tuesday for former Missouri Governor Kit Bond’s state memorial service at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Former Missouri Governor and former U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft (R) at Tuesday’s state memorial service for former Missouri Governor Kit Bond in Jefferson City (May 20, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The 86-year-old Bond died last week. Former U.S. Sens. Jack Danforth and John Ashcroft (both R-Mo.) spoke during the service. They served with Mr. Bond in the U.S. Senate. Mr. Danforth praises Mr. Bond’s energy, and Mr. Ashcroft notes Bond led the nation in embracing Parents as Teachers:

“He knew that educational achievement is a team effort between parents and teachers. He challenged parents to become the first and best teachers that their children might ever have,” Mr. Ashcroft says.

Then-Governor Kit Bond also played a key role in bipartisan legislation requiring parenting education in every Missouri school district.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) praises former Governor Kit Bond during Tuesday’s service in Jefferson City (May 20, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) also spoke during the service, saying Senator Bond held a reception for him after Cleaver was elected to Congress. Congressman Cleaver doesn’t think that would happen today. The service also included music from the 135th U-S Army band.

Mr. Bond served two terms as governor, from 1973-1977 and again from 1981 to 1985. He then served four terms in the U.S. Senate from 1987-2010. Governor Bond will continue to lie in state at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City through noon today (Wednesday), to allow you to pay your respects. Governor Mike Kehoe has also ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings until sunset on Thursday.