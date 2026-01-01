(LISTEN): Former St. Louis Cardinal World Series champion Charlie James to be honored at Fulton golf tourney Friday

More than 100 golfers are expected to attend Friday’s Rotary Club of Fulton golf tournament to honor former St. Louis Cardinal World Series champion Charlie James.

That’s “Mr. Sports” Jim Riek of Fulton (left) with former Cardinal great Charlie James (photo courtesy of Mary Ann Beahon of the Rotary Club of Fulton)

The 87-year-old James is an avid golfer and tells 939 the Eagle he loves it and is honored to be part of today’s tourney:

“I feel fine and even though I’m getting closer to 90. But I don’t think about it much as long as I keep playing golf whether it’s out of a golf cart or not,” Mr. James says.

Former Cardinal great Charlie James (photo courtesy of Mary Ann Beahon of the Rotary Club of Fulton)

All proceeds from today’s golf tournament will go to local charities supported by Fulton’s Rotary Club. That includes Fulton’s SERVE food pantry.

Fulton’s Charlie James played for the St. Louis Cardinals for six seasons from 1960-1965 (photo courtesy of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame website)

Today’s golf tournament at Fulton’s Tanglewood will be packed with golfers to honor James, who is also in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Mr. James is also a former Mizzou football player:

“I set a record for the most receptions by a halfback back in those days. It’s probably different these days,” he says.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame says that record stood for 34 years. ALL proceeds from today’s golf tournament will go to local charities supported by Fulton’s Rotary Club. It begins at 10 am at Tanglewood.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s interview with Missouri Sports Hall of Famer Charlie James: