(LISTEN): Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he’s always loved the Missouri Capitol

He’s one of the most familiar names in Missouri politics: Roy Blunt has served as a two-term U.S. Senator, a congressman from Springfield, a U.S. House Majority and Minority Whip and as Missouri’s secretary of state.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) addresses the Missouri House in Jefferson City on February 23, 2022 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Former Senator Blunt will be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians today (Wednesday) at 1:30 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Mr. Blunt joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he’s grateful to House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) for today’s induction:

“Looking at the people even that have come in to this group in the last year, both good friends of mine: (former Missouri Senate President Pro Tem and former Missouri House Speaker) Ron Richard (of Joplin) … (longtime Mizzou men’s basketball coach) Norm Stewart. And then you look at that list of the 200-year history plus of our state,” Mr. Blunt says.

Former Mizzou men’s basketball coach Norm Stewart was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in May. Speaker Plocher praises former Senator Blunt’s legacy, saying he was known for his commitment to bipartisanship and practical solutions.

You’ll see a new bust of former Senator Blunt when you visit the Missouri Capitol during the 2025 session. Mr. Blunt served as secretary of state for eight years from 1985 until 1992, and tells listeners that he enjoys visiting the Statehouse:

“I’ve always loved the state Capitol (in Jefferson City). Loved the eight years I got to work there everyday as the secretary of state. And it’s great to be included with this group of Missourians,” says Blunt.

Speaker Plocher says Mr. Blunt left a lasting impact in Missouri through decades of service focusing on agriculture, health care, education and infrastructure. Senator Blunt is 74 years old.

