(LISTEN): Four citations issued by CPD at Wednesday’s protest involving Columbia’s new pedestrian safety ordinance

Columbia Police issued four citations to panhandlers Wednesday morning at the Business Loop and Providence who were protesting the city’s new pedestrian safety ordinance.

A pedestrian walks on Columbia’s Business Loop near McDonald’s in October 2025 (file photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia resident Dirk Burhans spoke to 939 the Eagle on the sidewalk near Hickman high school, after he received a citation:

“We are asserting our First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom to petition and freedom of assembly and we’re also showing solidary for people who could be harmed by this ordinance which we think is unconstitutional,” Mr. Burhans says.

The new ordinance, which took effect Wednesday, restricts pedestrians and drivers from interacting at medians and intersections that are less than six feet wide, where the speed is at least 35 mph and average daily traffic is 15,000 or higher.

Columbia activist Jeff Stack with the group “Alliance for the First Amendment” carries a sign at the Business Loop and Providence that says panhandling is a First Amendment right (July 1, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Mr. Burhans tells 939 the Eagle that the ordinance is unconstitutional and misguided:

“And the study that was done that this ordinance was based on, which cost almost $100,000, showed that most of the accidents actually happened close to (the) MU campus, especially on College Avenue,” he says.

CPD says this ordinance is about pedestrian and driver safety and that standing or remaining on medians in the middle of busy roadways creates risk for both parties. CPD also says the ordinance does NOT prohibit panhandling at safe locations.

Columbia Police spokesman Colin Imhoff tells 939 the Eagle that CPD also issued two warnings on Wednesday.

What it means: Columbia’s new pedestrian safety ordinance took effect on Wednesday. The city council approved the ordinance in February, on a 5-2 vote.