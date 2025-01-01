(LISTEN): Gold Star parents organizing Columbia’s first Memorial Day parade since 2019

Columbia will have a Memorial Day parade for the first time in six years, thanks to the efforts of Sherry and Randy Wyatt and other Gold Star parents.

American flags flying in mid-Missouri (2023 file photo)

Sherry Wyatt is the chair and founder of the Gold Star Memorial Day parade, which will take place on Memorial Day at 10 am downtown. Ms. Wyatt tells 939 the Eagle that this event is rooted in patriotism where you can show respect and recognize the freedoms that we enjoy come at a high price:

“What I envision is a time where our community can come together as proud Americans and honor our fallen heroes. That is what Memorial Day was set aside to do, to remember our military fallen,” Ms. Wyatt says.

Ms. Wyatt’s son, U.S. Army Specialist Sterling Wyatt, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012. Columbia was home to the “Salute to Veterans” Memorial Day parade for 31 years. That ended in 2019 with the death of organizer Mary Posner. Ms. Wyatt tells 939 the Eagle that she wasn’t going to allow another Memorial Day to pass without honoring the heroes of our country:

“You know 2019, Mary (Posner) died. 2020, COVID, everything stopped. 2021, what’s going on. 2022, again, why don’t they do something. 2023 Memorial Day came and I’m like so what is up. What’s up, why don’t they do something. And then last year I’m like, well you know what, they is going to be me,” she says.

Ms. Wyatt is currently seeking parade entries, volunteers, corporate sponsors and private donations. The Gold Star Memorial Day parade will feature Gold Star families of Boone County as grand marshals. There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse monuments, after the parade.

You can find more information about the parade and wreath-laying here.