(LISTEN): Good turnout expected at Saturday’s Columbia recycling drop-off event

Columbia’s mayor encourages you to participate in Saturday morning’s recycling drop-off event at the city’s Grissum building.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke to 939 the Eagle after she briefed business leaders at Wednesday’s Columbia REDI board meeting:

“We did just start up weekly recycling collection again, but sometimes people have kind of been holding on to those bigger boxes. So this is a perfect time to take it. As well as this is the only event you can take glass to,” Mayor Buffaloe says.

Officials from City of Columbia Utilities encourage you to separate materials by type, using mixed containers and mixed fibers. Cardboard and newspaper will be accepted as well.

A Columbia Solid Waste Utility employee picks up recyclable materials (file photo courtesy of City of Columbia Utilities)

Saturday morning’s recycling drop-off event is from 8 to noon at the Grissum building on Lakeview near the Business Loop.

What’s next: Saturday morning’s recycling drop-off event is from 8 to noon at the Grissum building.