(LISTEN): Grammy award winner Crystal Gayle to perform in Jefferson City on July 18

Country music legend and Grammy award winner Crystal Gayle will be performing in Jefferson City later this month.
Gayle earned a Grammy for her 1978 hit “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”. She’s also a two-time CMA female vocalist of the year in 1977 and 1978. She’s been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and has had other popular hits as well:
Crystal Gayle will perform rain or shine on Friday July 18 at the Capital Region MU Health Care amphitheater in Jefferson City. The event, which begins at 7:30 that evening, is being organized by Jefferson City Parks and Recreation. You can find more information about Crystal Gayle’s concert here.