(LISTEN): Grand opening for Boone County’s new sheriff office regional training center expected to draw hundreds of people

Boone County’s sheriff is expecting several hundred people to attend Saturday morning’s grand opening of the $20-million sheriff’s office regional training center.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office regional training center includes a 100-yard indoor gun range

(January 7, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Saturday’s event is from 9 am to noon on County drive. Sheriff Dwayne Carey wants you to be able to see the massive facility:

“A lot of good partnerships. I’ve got a lot of good people. I mean it’s a dynamite facility. I think it’s going to be just wonderful for all of our partners, all of our staff. And so we’re looking forward to getting it open and fully operational,” Sheriff Carey says.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office regional training center includes a driving simulator (January 7, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

You’ll be able to tour the facility tomorrow and will also be able to use the driving simulator. The facility includes a 160-seat training room, a 100-yard indoor gun range and classrooms. It will also provide classes and specialized training for current and prospective officers and deputies 48 weeks a year.

You will see the Boone County Sheriff Department’s armored vehicle Saturday morning at the Boone County Sheriff’s office regional training center (January 7, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The facility is located on the public safety campus near the Sheriff’s department. Sheriff Carey tells 939 the Eagle you’ll be able to see scenario-based training, including a defense tactics room:

“The thing that he does so well is he’s de-escalating while he’s doing these different techniques. And so I think for not only the officers and deputies to feel comfortable with knowing different techniques, something that I didn’t get like in the late 80s early 90s when I started … it helps not only with the optics, but also the individual that you’re dealing with keeping them safe,” Sheriff Carey.

The sheriff’s office will provide doughnuts, bagels and coffee tomorrow morning. The state contributed $4-million for the project.