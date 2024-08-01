(LISTEN): Holiday food drive will provide 314,000 meals to hungry residents in mid/northeast Missouri

Officials from the Columbia-based Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri are praising your generosity, after Wednesday’s Zimmer Radio/Commerce Bank one-for-one holiday food drive raised $78,751.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is headquartered in Columbia and serves 32 counties (2024 photo courtesy of food bank spokeswoman Lauren Jaworski)

That does not include donations that are still coming in. Food bank president Lindsay Lopez tells 939 the Eagle that the contributions have been incredible:

“Days like today really show you about the generosity of this community, how fortunate we are to live here. How fortunate we are to have what we have. And this is a way to recognize that there are many people that are right here in our community throughout the 32 counties that we serve who aren’t quite as fortunate,” Lopez says.

Zimmer radio staff members, including 939 the Eagle’s Randy Tobler and Clear-99’s Liz and Scotty, celebrate the numbers with Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri staff members at Columbia Mall (December 18, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Carson)

One donor dropped off a $6,000 check on Wednesday, while several wrote $1,000 checks. Many others contributed $1 or $2, which is all they had. Ms. Lopez thanks everyone, saying your generosity will provide more than 314,000 meals across their 32-county service area. That service area includes Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Moberly and Marshall. Hungry families, children and individuals across the 32-county region will benefit:

“Everyone can imagine what it would be like if they didn’t have that food to be able to put on the table for themselves and their families. If they didn’t have money to be able to go to the grocery store and buy those things that they needed,” says Lopez.

We teamed up with the Columbia professional firefighters, ABC-17 and the Missouri Pork Association for the food drive. Sponsors include Commerce Bank, Aurora Organic Dairy and the Crossing church.