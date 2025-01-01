(LISTEN): I-44 expansion is top priority this year for Missouri Congressman Burlison

Obtaining federal funding to rebuild and expand heavily-traveled I-44 across the state is the top priority for southwest Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison.

U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Springfield) represents southwest Missouri on Capitol Hill. His district also includes Strafford and Sarcoxie (photo courtesy of Congressman Burlison’s official website)

The Springfield Republican tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that it must happen:

“Is to get the funding and to get whatever’s necessary to expand I-44,” Congressman Burlison says.

While Missouri lawmakers approved $577-million in funding last year to pave the way for I-44 expansion in Springfield, Joplin and Rolla, the state lacks the billions of dollars that are needed to expand it from Joplin to St. Louis. Congressman Burlison tells “Wake Up” listeners that Congress is tackling the highway bill this year and that he’s spoken to U-S House Transportation Committee officials about the importance of this project:

“It’s become a bottleneck, and it’s absolutely critical to not just southwest Missouri (but) to half of the state,” says Burlison.

State Reps. Alex Riley (R-Springfield), left, and Darin Chappell (R-Rogersville) speak on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City (April 25, 2024 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Congressman Burlison tells listeners that it’s also a safety issue. Missouri House Majority Floor Leader Alex Riley (R-Springfield) told 939 the Eagle in January that it will take about $10-billion to expand and rebuild I-44 statewide.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Congressman Burlison here.