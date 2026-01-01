(LISTEN): Income tax plan and crime expected to be topics of Missouri Governor Kehoe’s State of the State address

We’ll learn details Tuesday afternoon about Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe’s (R) plan to end or trim the state income tax.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (R) waves to the audience during his first State of the State address in Jefferson City. House Speaker Dr. Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) is at left, and Missouri lieutenant governor Dave Wasinger is at right (January 28, 2025 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Governor Kehoe delivers his State of the State address Tuesday afternoon at 3 before a joint session of the Legislature in Jefferson City. We will carry the address live on 939 the Eagle and on Jefferson City’s KWOS (AM 950). Governor Kehoe was live on KWOS’ “Open Air” program in December, telling listeners he’ll provide specifics during the State of the State:

“The individual income tax is about $9-billion a year into state revenue, with a b. Can you imagine if we let Missourians keep that $9-billion how much better they could spend it than the government could,” the governor said that day.

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune (D-Kansas City) and other House Democrats say Republicans want to shift the tax burden to working families. Senate Democrats agree and worry about a potential impact on state programs and services.

Governor Kehoe is also expected to discuss crime and public safety during his speech, along with jobs. Governor Kehoe says more than 7,400 new jobs were created in 2025 through the work of the state Department of Economic Development (DED) and partners.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday afternoon at 3 in Jefferson City (graphic courtesy of the governor’s office)

We’ll also learn Tuesday whether the governor’s proposed budget includes a pay raise for Jefferson City’s 14,000 state employees. Republicans currently control the Missouri House, Senate and the governor’s office. The GOP has a 24-10 supermajority in the Missouri Senate and they control the House 106-52.