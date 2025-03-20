(LISTEN): Incoming CPS superintendent describes the community’s care for the district as strong and deep

The incoming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent is pleased with the turnout at a recent community meet and greet at the Aslin building on West Worley.

Dr. Jeff Klein will be CPS’ next superintendent, starting on July 1 (2025 photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

More than 125 members of the community turned out to meet Dr. Jeff Klein, who will become superintendent in July:

“To be able to reach out and connect with this community, understand where they’re coming from. Have them learn a little bit about me as well,” Dr. Klein says.

Dr. Klein met with residents, district employees, CPS voters and reporters for two hours at the event. He tells 939 the Eagle that one of his top priorities as superintendent will be recruitment and retention of teachers and staff.

Dr. Jeff Klein will become CPS’ superintendent on July 1 (March 20, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The incoming superintendent also says parents, community members and business leaders in the area care about CPS. Dr. Klein tells 939 the Eagle that the passion of the residents he spoke to that evening came through:

“Whether it’s something where they were expressing where they had a concern that they wanted to talk about, or whether it was something they were expressing they had something that they love they wanted to share. The care is just so strong and deep,” Klein says.

CPS, which is Missouri’s fourth-largest school district, announced Superintendent Klein’s selection in late February. He was an internal candidate and is currently CPS’ chief academic officer.

Dr. Klein is focusing on listening, as he prepares to take the position in July. Dr. Klein says he’s also focusing on preparing district students for college and career:

“We have a history in this district (CPS) of a lot of success with our ACT scores and AP scores and preparing students for college and career. I want to make sure that we are really, really leaning in heavily into that approach,” says Klein.

Columbia school board president Suzette Waters says Klein has proven himself to be a leader who fosters improved student growth. President Waters also says Dr. Klein will empower staff.