(LISTEN): Incoming CPS superintendent praised by Columbia school board president

The Columbia school board president says the best candidate they could find to run Columbia Public Schools (CPS) was an internal candidate.

Columbia school board president Suzette Waters (photo courtesy of CPS website)

School board president Suzette Waters addressed the superintendent search this week on 939 the Eagle’s “Columbia Buzz” program. She praises incoming CPS superintendent Dr. Jeff Klein:

“When he applied, I did not think he would be our top choice. Once I read through his application materials his experience, his CV and then once we interviewed him, he clearly rose to the top,” Waters tells listeners.

Dr. Jeff Klein will be CPS’ next superintendent, starting on July 1 (2025 photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

Dr. Klein’s new contract as superintendent has been approved by the board. His starting salary will be $255,000. CPS’ Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle there were 22 applicants for the superintendent post.

You can listen to Mike Murphy’s full interview with President Waters and Columbia school board member April Ferrao here.