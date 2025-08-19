(LISTEN): Incoming Missouri attorney general’s message to office employees is that they’re valuable

Missouri’s incoming attorney general says she’ll serve the rest of outgoing Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s (R) term before she runs for a full term in 2028.

Former House Speaker and former U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway spoke Sunday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Jennifer Bukowsky show”. Governor Mike Kehoe (R) announced her appointment last week. General Bailey will resign in September to become co-Deputy Director of the FBI. Ms. Hanaway tells listeners that she wants employees in Bailey’s office to remain with her office and to not look for other jobs:

“There’s some great career people there that need somebody a leader that says hey I’m going to stick around. And I do plan to serve out the rest of this term and if Missourians will have me, serve another term. But also to say to those people look what you do here is super valuable. And we’re going to start emphasizing it more. And you’re valuable,” Hanaway tells listeners.

Incoming Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway briefs Capitol reporters in Jefferson City, after Governor Mike Kehoe (right) announces her appointment (August 19, 2025 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Flickr page)

Ms. Hanaway pledges to be accessible to attorney general office employees and to have an open door policy. She’ll take the oath of office as Missouri’s next attorney general on September 8. She also says consumer protection and elder abuse will be key priorities for her.

You can listen to Jennifer Bukowsky’s full interview with Catherine Hanaway here.