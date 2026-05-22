(LISTEN): Infrastructure, housing and airport highlighted during Columbia city manager Seewood’s state of the city address

Housing and infrastructure were key themes during Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s state of the city address on Friday.

A custom home from Columbia-based Hemme Construction (2025 file photo courtesy of Hemme Construction’s website)

Mr. Seewood says the city is growing, adding that with growth comes an increased demand for housing at all income levels:

“It affects families trying to remain in their neighborhoods, young professionals entering the workforce and individuals who are working to regain stability,” Mr. Seewood says.

The Columbia Board of Realtors says the median price of a single-family home in Columbia was $350,000 in March, up four percent. Mr. Seewood says housing affordability remains a concern for many residents. He also says Columbia Housing and Neighborhood Services is working to expand the housing supply and support affordable housing development.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered his state of the city address on Friday at city hall (May 22, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Columbia’s city manager says the multi-million dollar upgrade at the McBaine water treatment plant is expected to be finished in August. City manager Seewood addressed the issue during Friday’s state of the city, saying the project will strengthen the reliability of Columbia’s water system:

“When complete it will restore the plant’s capacity to treat up to 32-million gallons of water daily with improved performance and extending the life of this critical facility,” he says.

Columbia’s water treatment plant in McBaine (2021 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia)

What it means: The plant was built in the 1970s. Columbia voters approved the water ballot initiative at the polls in 2018.

What they said: Columbia’s city council voted in 2024 to approve the issuance of $27-million in revenue bonds to pay for the McBaine water treatment plant project. Mr. Seewood says it will be done in August.

At the press conference following state of the city, Mr. Seewood faced a few questions from reporters about the Columbia city council’s March vote to authorize an air service agreement with American Airlines involving daily service between Columbia Regional Airport (COU) and Charlotte. The air service agreement approved by the council with American Airlines allows for a $1.5 million revenue guarantee for up to one year. Mr. Seewood tells reporters revenue guarantees are how cities grow airports.