(LISTEN): JCPD aims to replace aging drones with money raised at recent foundation banquet

Jefferson City’s police chief says a recent dinner and awards ceremony raised about $30,000 for the Jefferson City Police Foundation.

Numerous Jefferson City Police Department employees were honored by police chief Eric Wilde at the May Jefferson City Police Foundation awards banquet and dinner. 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth read the names of JCPD personnel to the crowd of about 400 (photo courtesy of “Jefferson City News-Tribune” staff photographer Julie Smith)

More than 400 residents, elected officials and business leaders turned out for the event. Police chief Eric Wilde is grateful, noting the money raised helps in tight budget times:

“It is so easy to be the chief of police in Jefferson City. What a great community, and this just shows again how giving and how much this is a pro-law enforcement town,” Wilde says.

Chief Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that he hopes to replace JCPD’s current drones with the money raised, saying they’re getting outdated. The chief played a video at the banquet from actual drone footage showing how they help the officers and make scenes safer.

Jefferson City Police chief Eric Wilde presents the certificate of commendation to Jefferson City community resource officer Martika Hitt in May 2025 (photo courtesy of “Jefferson City News-Tribune” staff photographer Julie Smith)

Meantime, eight 20-year employees of the Jefferson City Police Department have been honored and recognized by Chief Wilde. The chief honored the eight along with numerous officers, sergeants, lieutenants and detectives at the recent Jefferson City Police Foundation awards banquet. Chief Wilde praises the eight 20-year employees for their dedication and professionalism. The eight employees are Jefferson City Police Lieutenants Robert Shearer and Jon Kempker, Sergeant Mark Goodson, Detective Greg Bestgen, Officers Paul Gash, Hervin Robinson and Chris Joyner and Operator Francis Volmert.

The issue of mental health continues to be a top priority for Chief Wilde, who joined JCPD in 1998. He tells 939 the Eagle that policing continues to evolve.