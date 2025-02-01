(LISTEN): Jefferson City child battling serious health issues to play catch with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes

A 12-year-old Jefferson City boy who is battling a metabolic disorder and other serious health issues has been granted his wish to play catch with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf, Grady and his Jefferson City family are all smiles at the Chiefs watch party on November 10, 2024 in Columbia (photo courtesy of Veterans United spokesman Chad Moller)

Grady is a huge Chiefs fan, and his parents describe him as determined, brave and big-hearted. Make-a-Wish Missouri and Kansas chief operating officer Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin says the wish couldn’t have happened without the help of the Columbia-based Veterans United Foundation and generous donors across the area. She tells 939 the Eagle that she knew Patrick Mahomes would do it:

“Patrick is a phenomenal ambassador for Make a Wish. And he loves greeting the children, he loves really spending a lot of time with them. And so we wanted to make sure that it was super special,” Hampton-Boeglin says.

Grady and his family enjoy a Chiefs watch party on November 10, 2024 in Columbia (photo courtesy of Veterans United spokesman Chad Moller)

Grady’s mother says his medical journey has been scary for their family. Hampton-Boeglin says the experience will give Grady and his family happiness, joy and laughter. The wish is being granted, thanks to Make-a-Wish and the Columbia-based Veterans United Foundation. Ms. Hampton-Boeglin tells 939 the Eagle that the wish for Grady and his family will take place in Kansas City and emphasizes it will be special:

“Patrick is an amazing ambassador for Make a Wish, and he really likes to make all of his wishes special. And so this will be held in Kansas City and it will be very up close and personal,” she says.

Grady is battling a metabolic disorder, which affects his body’s ability to process and use energy from food. It’s also difficult for him to walk, and he uses crutches. Grady is hoping that Mr. Mahomes can also sign the football that they play catch with. The wish will take place sometime after the Super Bowl and before the next season starts.

Many children and families attended the November 10, 2024 event for Grady in Columbia (photo courtesy of Veterans United spokesman Chad Moller)

Make-a-Wish Missouri and Kansas announced the gift wish at a recent Columbia event. Veterans United Foundation manager Erika Pryor describes it as an incredible event. Several hundred VU employees attended:

“And we’re so grateful that so many of our employees and donors that make the giving through our foundation possible were able to be in attendance today and help rally around the family and support them. You can tell that Grady is a loved gentleman just with all the family and friends that have come out today to be a part of this special occasion,” Ms. Pryor.

Hampton-Boeglin says there are currently more than 740 children waiting on a wish in Missouri and Kansas. She thanks everyone for their generosity at the recent Columbia event with Grady.