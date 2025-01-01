(LISTEN): Jefferson City police chief focuses on mental health as part of crime prevention mission

The issue of mental health is a top priority for Jefferson City Police chief Eric Wilde. Chief Wilde, who joined JCPD in 1998, tells 939 the Eagle that policing continues to evolve:

“I don’t care what the issue is in your community: people always call us first. And if we get somebody with the right resources that they need to get them back on track before they commit a crime or before they become the victim of a crime, then we’re doing our crime prevention mission,” the chief says.

Jefferson City Police chief Eric Wilde presents the certificate of commendation to Jefferson City community resource officer Martika Hitt in May 2025 (photo courtesy of “Jefferson City News-Tribune” staff photographer Julie Smith)

A Jefferson City police community resource officer has recently been awarded the certificate of commendation for going above and beyond the call of duty when an autistic 10-year-old was threatening self-harm with a knife. Officer Martika Hitt was able to keep the child verbally engaged before she grabbed the knife from the child and kept her away from harm. Chief Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that Officer Hitt also coordinated further assistance for the child. The chief says Officer Hitt has helped numerous residents with mental health issues:

“She’s been doing a great job but her numbers are outstanding. 480 people in the first year and we’re just scratching the surface. There are a lot of people in the community and communities nationwide that are having mental health issues, and we’re just there to help,” Chief Wilde says.

Wilde began his law enforcement career in 1996 and was appointed chief in June 2022.