(LISTEN): Jefferson City’s Salvation Army encourages homeless and needy residents to shelter there in cold weather

Jefferson City continues to see an increasing homeless population, and the Salvation Army doesn’t want any of them to sleep outside or in their vehicles during the winter storm and with subfreezing temperatures.

Jefferson City Salvation Army Corps development director Melinda Jennings encourages the homeless and everyone to utilize the Army’s warming room at 927 Jefferson:

“And we are open at 8 am and they can come in, they can warm up, have a place to sit. Sit at our tables, enjoy some coffee, some hot cocoa and some snacks,” Ms. Jennings says.

Ms. Jennings also emphasizes that they offer two hot, free meals daily 365 days a year, and that’s especially helpful in this weather. She tells 939 the Eagle that the free meals are open to everyone in the community:

“We start serving lunch at 12:30 It’s from 12:30 to 1, and dinner is from 5:30 to 6 pm, and anyone can come in and have a warm meal with us and some fellowship,” says Ms. Jennings.

The Jefferson City Salvation Army’s cold cot program is also running. Anyone who needs a safe place to sleep can visit the facility at 927 Jefferson. Cots are available after 8 pm, and a free breakfast is offered the following morning.