(LISTEN): Key Columbia Democratic state lawmaker hopeful about his gun bill and about new Kehoe administration

One of the leading Democrats in the Missouri House is optimistic about new GOP Governor Mike Kehoe and the Kehoe administration.

State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on January 14, 2025 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) joined us during this week’s live inauguration coverage on news partner KMIZ and on 939 the Eagle:

“Well he’s fairly moderate. He’s a people person, you know I like him. People in the (Missouri Capitol) building like him. I’m looking forward to him serving the next few years, at least another four if not more. But he does a good job at least as lieutenant governor, he’s always around,” Representative Tyson Smith tells listeners.

He also says Governor Kehoe works well with people, including Democrats.

Representative Tyson Smith is hopeful about his legislation that would prohibit the purchasing of semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms by teenagers. He tells listeners that he hasn’t talked to new Governor Kehoe about House Bill 299 yet.

“But I think most people agree that it’s not a good idea for teenagers to be buying semiautomatic weapons, AR-15’s … AK-47’s. I think that’s ridiculous and I think most people are on board with that. I mean who thinks it’s a good idea for a depressed teenager to be buying one of these weapons,” Rep. Tyson Smith says.

He references numerous mass shootings, including a deadly one at a St. Louis school where the suspect was a teenager.