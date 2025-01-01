(LISTEN): Key Missouri House GOP leader predicts big, conservative ideas in 2025

Missouri’s new House Majority Floor Leader predicts House Republicans will deliver in 2025 on what he calls big, conservative ideas like Second Amendment Protections and tax cuts.

State Reps. Alex Riley (R-Springfield), left, and Darin Chappell (R-Rogersville) speak on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City (April 25, 2024 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Floor Leader Alex Riley (R-Springfield) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”, telling listeners that he and GOP House Speaker Dr. Jonathan Patterson of Lee’s Summit wanted to get off to a quick start in January:

“We both believe that our constituents deserve a lot from us. They expect us to deliver big conservative wins that we all campaigned on. And we’re going to deliver those wins,” Leader Riley tells listeners.

Leader Riley also says House Republicans will pass legislation involving transgender issues. Republicans have a 110-52 supermajority in the Missouri House this session.

Meantime, while Missouri lawmakers approved $577-million in funding last year to pave the way for I-44 expansion in Springfield, Joplin and Rolla, the state lacks the billions of dollars it needs to expand I-44 from Joplin to St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers approved $2.8 billion in funding in 2023 to rebuild and expand I-70 from Wentzville to Blue Springs. Leader Riley tells “Wake Up Missouri” that it would take about $10-billion to expand and rebuild I-44 statewide:

“You know 70 (Interstate 70) is pretty flat across the central part of the state. I-44 is not like that. You have a lot of hills, you have a lot of bridges,” Riley says.

State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews and contractors are currently working on the I-70 expansion project between Columbia and Kingdom City.

You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with Floor Leader Riley here.