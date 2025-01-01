(LISTEN): Key Missouri Senate committee chairman focused on pensions

Making sure that pensions are safe is a top priority for the new Missouri Senate Local Government, Elections and Pensions committee chairman. State Sen. Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe) tells 939 the Eagle it’s an important issue for state employees and for teachers:

“I’m on the MOSERS board now and as you mentioned retired (Chillicothe) school teacher. So watching those pensions make sure they’re secure and safe is something, and I know that I’m going to continue to be able to be involved in that process as well,” Senator Black says.

State Sen. Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe) presides over the Missouri Senate on April 23, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Dean Morgan at Senate Communications)

Rusty Black spent 33 years as an agriculture teacher before being elected to the Missouri Legislature in 2016. He represents 19 northwest and northern Missouri counties in the state Senate.

He’s also been appointed as the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee’s vice chair. Senator Black is optimistic that 2025 will be a productive session in Jefferson City. While Republicans have had supermajorities in both chambers for years, GOP infighting has caused friction. Senator Black thinks things will be different this year:

“I tell you there’s quite bit a different mood than there has been even last two years on stuff I’ve participated in within our caucus for sure,” says Senator Black.

Republicans once again have supermajorities in both chambers this session: 24-10 in the Missouri Senate and 110-52 in the Missouri House. The session began on January 8 and continues through mid-May.