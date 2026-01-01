(LISTEN): Lawsuit against city of Columbia alleges that airline revenue guarantee violates Missouri Constitution

The Goldwater Institute’s lawsuit against the city of Columbia says the city’s public revenue guarantee for American Airlines’ new route from COU to Charlotte violates the Missouri Constitution.

Columbia Airport advisory board chair Randa Rawlins speaks at the COU press conference about Charlotte (December 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia)

Attorney Dave Roland, who represents the Goldwater Institute, filed the lawsuit this week in Boone County Circuit Court. He says they have to serve the defendants:

“They (the city) can file what’s called a motion to dismiss, which says this case never should have been filed in the first place. Or they can file an answer and then explain why they think that we’re wrong on the merits,” Roland says.

Columbia’s city council approved an air service agreement with American Airlines in March that allows for a $1.5 million revenue guarantee for up to one year. Counselor Roland’s lawsuit asks the court to prohibit city officials from disbursing any public money to American Airlines or any other commercial airline:

“In all likelihood I think we are looking at probably about a six or seven month process before we’re in a position to have the court resolve this case on the law,” Mr. Roland says.

An American Eagle plane from American Airlines at Columbia Regional Airport (file photo courtesy of COU airport manager Michael Parks)

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood told reporters after his May state of the city address that revenue guarantees are how cities grow airports.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered his state of the city address in May at city hall (May 22, 2026 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Counselor Roland was live on 939 the Eagle’s “Gary Nolan show.” You can listen to the interview here.