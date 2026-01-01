(LISTEN): Little General’s opening in Columbia continues growth near I-70 and Route Z

Saturday’s grand opening of Little General in Columbia drew a big turnout and highlights the growth near I-70 and the Route Z exit.

A view of the gas pumps at the 18,000 square foot Little General store near busy I-70 and Route Z (2026 photo courtesy of Little General’s Karen Fender)

The 18,000 square foot store includes 24 fueling positions, indoor and outdoor seating, hand-scooped ice cream and a fenced dog park. Margaret Ledda, who manages their Midway location, tells 939 the Eagle that they support the entire community:

“They are very involved in giving and donating and working with people. And the loyalty here, some of our customers have already been in from the other stores. And they’re all excited,” Ledda says.

The 18,000 square foot Little General store is near busy I-70 and Route Z in Columbia (2026 photo courtesy of Little General’s Karen Fender)

Saturday’s grand opening at the new family travel center drew a big turnout, despite heat. Ms. Ledda says Little General serves many I-70 travelers as well as area residents and employees:

“Travelers, retired people, people (who) work overnights. This is great for grab and go. They’re always available. And the industry out here is incredible,” Ledda says.

American Outdoor Brands has a big facility on Route Z, and the FedEx freight service center is nearby as well.

Little General has 54 employees and is open 24-7. Ms. Ledda tells 939 the Eagle that it’s a great place to work.