(LISTEN): Little General’s opening near I-70 and Route Z east of Columbia praised by listeners; some also want a Buc-ee’s

The recent grand opening of Little General near I-70 and the Route Z exit just east of Columbia is generating lots of excitement from listeners on 939 the Eagle’s Facebook page.

The 18,000 square foot Little General store is near busy I-70 and Route Z in Columbia (2026 photo courtesy of Karen Fender of kmc marketing + events)

The location features 24 fueling positions, a barista coffee station, fresh made-to-order food and murals. Margaret Ledda works at Little General:

“It’s 18,000 square feet of building. Brand new and as you can see all of our beautiful tributes to everybody in Missouri,” Ms. Ledda says.

The 18,000 square foot Little General store near busy I-70 and Route Z in Columbia includes fresh made-to-order and grab-and-go food (2026 photo courtesy of Karen Fender of kmc marketing + events)

Little General also has hand-scooped ice cream, a children’s playground and a fenced dog park. It has 54 employees and is open 24-7.

While some also want to see a Buc-ee’s, listeners on 939 the Eagle’s Facebook page are excited about the opening of the new Little General travel center. Ms. Ledda, who manages their Midway location, tells 939 the Eagle that Little General is a great place to work:

“We have a loyal family supporting us. Loyal customers, loyal family,” she says.

The new multi-million dollar Little General store near busy I-70 and Route Z in Columbia includes universal EV superchargers with Tesla Magic Dock technology (2026 photo courtesy of Karen Fender of kmc marketing + events)

Little General serves truckers and travelers driving through mid-Missouri as well as many local residents and employees who work nearby.