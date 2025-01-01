(LISTEN): Look for April murder sentencing hearing for Hartsburg man to go all day

An April 25th sentencing date has been for a Hartsburg man who admits stabbing his father to death in 2022.

25-year-old Collin Knight of Hartsburg has pleaded guilty to second degree murder (file photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

Boone County assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi dropped first degree murder and armed criminal action charges against 25-year-old Collin Knight, and Knight pleaded guilty this month to the amended charge of second degree murder. Prosecutor Boresi is pleased with the guilty plea, and tells 939 the Eagle that she expects the April 25 sentencing hearing to go all day:

“We’re pleased that he’s accepting responsibility for the brutal death of his father. It was a particularly vicious death, and we’re looking forward to having the opportunity to present the court with the full circumstances surrounding the murder,” Prosecutor Boresi says.

The 52-year-old father was stabbed about a dozen times inside a Hartsburg home on South Old Route A. Knight’s probation for two 2019 convictions for felony domestic assault for stabbing a different family member could also be revoked in April. Knight faces a prison sentence ranging from ten to 60 years. Prosecutor Boresi praises the work of Boone County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers in investigating the gruesome death. Prosecutor Boresi says this was a vicious murder:

“I thank law enforcement for their hard work in the case. They did a great job of making sure all the evidence was collected, secured and available for us to present to court,” Boresi says.

Boone County Circuit Judge Joshua Calvin Devine will sentence Knight on April 25th. You can read more about Collin Knight’s case here.