(LISTEN): Look for heavy traffic again tonight in south Columbia for VU holiday light spectacular

You have six more nights to enjoy the popular holiday light spectacular at Veterans United Home Loans’ south Columbia campus.

The driving route around Veterans United’s Columbia campus for the holiday light spectacular is about one mile long (December 3, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The display, which opened on December 10, continues Tuesday night and runs through Sunday evening. Veterans United event team lead Blair Lucas tells 939 the Eagle that reservations are not required, and admission is free:

“The community is really great to us. And so this is just our little way to give back to our community and what they do to us. And all of our veterans, they’re so great to us. And we just want to give back,” Ms. Lucas says.

The Veterans United Home Loans spectacular features two and three-dimensional displays that are the equivalent of more than one-million bulb lights (December 3, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Look for heavy traffic again this evening on south Columbia’s Grindstone Parkway, as motorists head to and from Veterans United’s popular holiday light spectacular. Lucas encourages you to arrive later in the evening, to avoid the long lines:

“The Providence entrance will be closed, so save yourself some time and just head that direction. And later (is) always easier to get in and enjoy it and then you won’t have a rush. You can truly take in all the lights,” Ms. Lucas says.

The Veterans United drive-through display is open weeknights from 7 to 10:30 pm, and from 6 to 10:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You’ll see Columbia Police assisting with traffic flow every night.