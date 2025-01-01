(LISTEN): Look for opportunity to be a theme during Missouri Governor-elect’s inauguration address

Missouri’s governor-elect will take time during Monday’s inauguration address in Jefferson City to reflect on where he grew up.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe (right) applauds Missouri Governor Mike Parson during his January 18, 2023 State of the State address in Jefferson City. House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) is at left (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

GOP Governor-elect Mike Kehoe grew up poor in the Baden area in St. Louis. Governor-elect Kehoe joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“You know just the opportunities that Missouri and this country can provide somebody. Who, you might think that you don’t have a lot of opportunities here, but the reality is this state offers a lot of opportunities and we want to make sure that Missourians today and in the future and in generations to come know you can do anything you want with a little prayer and hard work as my mom used to say,” Mr. Kehoe says.

Governor-elect Kehoe’s mother has passed away. He’s focusing on four major areas: crime, tax policy, economic development and agriculture. Monday’s inauguration ceremonies for Governor-elect Kehoe and the other newly-elected statewide officials begin Monday morning at 11:30 on the Statehouse lawn. At least two former Missouri governors and several current members of Missouri’s congressional delegation plan to attend Monday’s inauguration ceremonies, according to Governor-elect Kehoe:

“But I believe (former) Governor (Jay) Nixon as well as (former) Governor (John) Ashcroft … I had a really good conversation with former Governor Ashcroft on Christmas Eve actually … are intending to come. Several members of Congress depending on what’s going on in Washington DC are looking at coming,” says Kehoe.

He’s hopeful that U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt (both R-Missouri) will be able to attend. All of Monday’s inauguration events are open to the public and require no ticket except for the day one action ceremony, which is open to the news media.

You can hear the full interview with Governor-elect Kehoe here.