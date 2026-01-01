(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri bankers say scams are impacting residents of all ages, income levels and backgrounds

The president of a mid-Missouri bank says they are seeing fraud everywhere.

Jefferson Bank president and chief executive officer Brandy Bryant tells 939 the Eagle that they’re seeing an increase in various scams:

“I got an e-mail from our business banking manager about three businesses that had check fraud. And I said is this just for this week and she says no … it was just this day. So we are definitely seeing an uptick in it,” Bryant says.

Scams include identity fraud, mail theft and some callers have been phoning mid-Missourians posing as FBI agents.

Jefferson Bank is based in Jefferson City (photo courtesy of bank website)

The presidents of Central Bank of Boone County and Jefferson City-based Jefferson City warn that residents in our community are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars every month from various scams. Jefferson Bank president Bryant says the two banks are working to educate the community:

“We’re talking to people because as (Central Bank of Boone County president) Ed (Scavone) said it’s so important to know your banker. To know who you can call when you just have a question. When something just doesn’t seem right, it’s important to stop,” says Bryant.

She emphasizes that fraud is an industry issue that numerous banks are seeing.

Central Bank of Boone County has 14 Columbia branches, including this location near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit (file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Central Bank of Boone County vice president Sarah Moreau tells 939 the Eagle that most scams follow a basic playbook:

“They build trust, they create urgency and your money moves fast. So it’s also important to keep in mind that scammers are not just targeting one group,” Moreau says.

Sarah says scams are happening to residents of all ages, income levels and backgrounds.

If you have been scammed, you’re urged to call your bank or financial institution as well as local law enforcement and Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office.