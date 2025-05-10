(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri hospital recognized with outstanding patient experience award

Columbia-based Boone Health has been recognized by “Healthgrades” with its 2025 outstanding patient experience award.

A Boone Health nurse greets children at May’s Mid-Mo Baby Expo at Columbia’s Courtyard by Marriott (May 10, 2025 photo from Zimmer’s Ava Kitzi)

Boone Health president and chief executive officer Brady Dubois tells 939 the Eagle that this is the award he’s most proud of:

“When people come in to receive health care, they’re always anxious, there is always the unknowns. And just the care and compassion that the staff has shown and having that be recognized by the patients,” Mr. Dubois says.

Boone Hospital Center is headquartered in Columbia (2024 file photo courtesy of Boone Health)

He describes this as very humbling. Boone Health has about 1,800 employees. Boone Health says its mission to care for mid-Missourians drives every employee daily. President Dubois says Boone employees love what they are doing:

“It’s an honor to work in health care, but the culture here at Boone, needs of the patient come first. Do the right thing, go the extra step to make sure that we’re meeting patients where they’re at and making sure that we alleviate their concerns by just being excellent across the board,” Dubois says.

Healthgrades evaluated more than 3,000 hospitals for outstanding patient experience using patient survey data. Boone Health’s recognition puts it in the top 15 percent of those hospitals nationwide in patient experience.