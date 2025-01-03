(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri lawmaker predicts GOP unity in 2025

A state lawmaker who represents Callaway County in the Missouri House predicts Republicans will be unified in Jefferson City in 2025.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) testifies before a Missouri House committee in Jefferson City on February 20, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that he’s an eternal optimist:

“The leadership of the (Missouri) House and the Senate and the governor-elect have been sitting down together and putting together their game plan for how we improve Missouri and help Missourians. And I really believe we’re going to have a unified effort towards that end,” Rep.. Schulte tells listeners.

Missouri Republicans have supermajorities in both legislative chambers again in 2025. They control the House 111-52 and control the Senate 24-10.

Most of the schools in mid-Missouri’s Callaway County were closed last week, due to winter storms that dropped ice, sleet and snow across the area. Representative Schulte praises the work school officials have done to try to open. He also praises state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews and other road crews for their work all week in pre-treating and plowing:

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of stress on these road crews that do this. And if you ever talk to any of the road crew and the truck drivers and the grader drivers, they don’t get a lot of rest this time of year and they’re doing the best they can with what they got,” says Schulte.

Representative Schulte tells 939 the Eagle that road graders worked this weekend to clear gravel roads in the county. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Representative Schulte here.