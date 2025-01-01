(LISTEN): Midway USA’s Roosevelt building to open this fall near mid-Missouri’s Rocheport

A prominent businessman who founded Midway USA in Boone County 48 years ago says their new two-story Roosevelt building near Rocheport will open this fall.

Midway USA’s massive distribution center is located near 40 and Route J near Rocheport (2022 file photo courtesy of Midway USA’s Molly Hill)

Many 939 the Eagle listeners have been asking about the two-story brick and limestone building, which looks like something you would see on a college campus. Midway USA founder Larry Potterfield joined host Fred Parry in-studio this weekend on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program:

“We will move in all through the summer. The last move-in date is the first week in November, and there will be no construction people on-crew anywhere the 10th of November,” Mr. Potterfield says.

Midway USA is a shooting, hunting, outdoor and fishing internet retailer, and has about 350 employees. Mr. Potterfield is once again serving as its chief executive officer. He revealed this weekend on 939 the Eagle that he suffered a stroke in August and was on the floor for two hours before his wife found him. Potterfield tells host Fred Parry that he’s blessed, saying’s he’s back at work and can still hunt and fish. But there are challenges:

“I have a little bit of a speech impediment. I think I speak a little bit slower,” Mr. Potterfield tells listeners.

Potterfield is also serving again as Midway USA’s chief executive officer. He tells listeners he’ll do that until the new one is hired, adding that the company generally promotes from within. You can listen to Fred’s full interview with Mr. Potterfield here.