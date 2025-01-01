(LISTEN): Missouri 811’s director emphasizes importance of calling them before digging

Missouri 811’s executive director reminds you that state law requires anyone planning to dig to contact Missouri 811 at least three working days before excavation begins.

A utility worker marks a Missouri yard (file photo courtesy of Missouri 811)

Missouri 811 executive director Randy Norden tells 939 the Eagle that it’s critical that you follow state law:

“And people may assume that it’s deep. Not necessarily. You can cause some of these damages even with just a shovel. So it’s always good to be safe. Contact us, make sure that marks get on the ground,” Mr. Norden says.

The scene of a 2022 gas line explosion in eastern Missouri’s O’Fallon (file photo courtesy of Missouri 811)

April is National Safe Digging Month. Missouri 811 executive director Norden says says digging without knowing what is underground can cause serious injuries, costly utility damages and dangerous service disruptions:

“You break a fiber, you’re talking in thousands of dollars. And of course naturally if you strike a gas line or an electric line, there is electric power underground, it could be hazardous,” Mr. Norden says.

